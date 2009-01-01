Introducing IncrediBooth Video

Cram together, sit down, and strike a pose all over again. Welcome to an all-new IncrediBooth, featuring Video Photo Strips and Live Photo Strips!

Video Photo Strips

Create the perfect 10 second video of your photo booth moment, perfect for sharing to Instagram and Snapchat Stories, or your Timeline on other social networks.

Includes Four Amazing Booths

Easly swipe to change your booth before or after you shoot. Each booth has a different feel so experiment to find your favorite!

Live Photo Strips

In addition to your video, a Live Photo Strip is also saved to your Photo Library after each photo booth session. 3D Touch to view all the action between each shot!

All The Options

Fine-tune your moment for the perfect photo booth masterpiece. Save your photo as a 2x2 quad, create a looping video, and many more customization options are built-in.

