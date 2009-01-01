Cram together, sit down, and strike a pose all over again. Welcome to an all-new IncrediBooth, featuring Video Photo Strips and Live Photo Strips!
Create the perfect 10 second video of your photo booth moment, perfect for sharing to Instagram and Snapchat Stories, or your Timeline on other social networks.
Easly swipe to change your booth before or after you shoot. Each booth has a different feel so experiment to find your favorite!
In addition to your video, a Live Photo Strip is also saved to your Photo Library after each photo booth session. 3D Touch to view all the action between each shot!
Fine-tune your moment for the perfect photo booth masterpiece. Save your photo as a 2x2 quad, create a looping video, and many more customization options are built-in.
We are always on the lookout for creative mandrakes. If you would like to work on projects involving any of our products. Please fill in as much information as you can and we will get back to you shortly.
Grab our press kit it has everything you need!Download Our press kit
